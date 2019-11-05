HomeArts and LifePhoto essay: Multicultural Greek Council’s third annual showcase

Photo essay: Multicultural Greek Council’s third annual showcase

November 5, 2019
Phi Iota Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Beta Zeta Chapter entering the stage with Peter McManus ’20 leading his brothers.

Photos by MIA COLLAZO—The Multicultural Greek Council (MGC) held a showcase featuring rehearsed performances by their chapters at Herrick Hall on Friday, November 1 at 7pm. The fraternities and sororities at the showcase include all of Denison’s MGC organizations: Alpha Sigma Rho Sorority, Inc., Chi Sigma Tau National Fraternity, Inc., Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, Inc., Phi Iota Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority, Inc.

“We’re the sisters of the Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, Inc. Zeta Phi Chapter, the first Latin sorority in the nation. We’re Latin by tradition not by definition. Hope y’all enjoyed our stroll and salute as much as we did, especially since its some of the many traditions that unite us with our sisters across the nation,” says President Maileah McMullen ‘20.
Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority, Inc. performed throughout the night. Their motto is “Culture is Pride, Pride is Success.”
Phi Iota Alpha Fraternity, Inc. did a two-part dance with one member of each MGC sorority. The second part of the dance was the bachata, a style that originated in the Dominican Republic that is danced at a much slower pace than the salsa and has a more intimate feel and presentation.
Tags:, ,

Related Posts

About The Author

The Denisonian

The Denisonian represents the the majority view of the editorial board, consisting of the Editor-in- Chief, section editors and assistants. To know more about us as individuals, please scroll up and see "About Us."

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.