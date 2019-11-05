Photo essay: Multicultural Greek Council’s third annual showcase
November 5, 2019
Photos by MIA COLLAZO—The Multicultural Greek Council (MGC) held a showcase featuring rehearsed performances by their chapters at Herrick Hall on Friday, November 1 at 7pm. The fraternities and sororities at the showcase include all of Denison’s MGC organizations: Alpha Sigma Rho Sorority, Inc., Chi Sigma Tau National Fraternity, Inc., Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, Inc., Phi Iota Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority, Inc.
