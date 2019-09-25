“The Moth” lands at Denison: A unique take on the storytelling experience
NINA COSDON, Opinion Editor — When it comes to storytelling opportunities, they can be few and far between. However, storytelling is not just late at night around a campfire with your closest friends. Stories can be for anyone at any time, even on a rainy night here at Denison. The first installment of “Moth night” gave strangers an outlet to not only tell their stories but to leave as friends.
Since the title is not exactly intuitive, it should be clarified that “The Moth” is a storytelling event that can be found across the country, not just at Denison. Talia Zeiger ‘21, a psychology and theatre double major with a queer studies concentration, loved the idea of a Denison installment of “The Moth.” According to Zeiger, “I decided to bring this on campus because storytelling is how I connect with people. There is nothing more special than sharing a piece of yourself and having a positive response.”
Founded in 1997, “The Moth” is about the same age as Denison’s senior class. According to its official website (themoth.org), “The Moth’s” mission is to encourage the art of storytelling and highlight the commonalities of the human experience. The stories are intended to be factual narratives, told in live-action and without notes. Each show is centered around a theme; Zeiger chose the theme “defying expectations” for Denison’s first “Moth Night.”
The theme can be interpreted in any number of ways but serves to inspire the storytellers and give their stories a common thread. However, the similarities ended there; students told a variety of stories about everything from coming out to blacking out.
Last Friday’s “Moth night” was the first of three coming to Denison this semester. There will be additional storytelling opportunities on October 24 and December 4 at 8 pm in the Shepardson room on the fourth floor of Slayter.
The Moth was made possible by the Denison Independent Theatre Association (DITA). Students submit pitches for theatrical events to the DITA board and they then decide which ones to produce.
Natania Chaskes ‘21, the DITA liaison for “The Moth,” was very excited about the partnership: “Even though we’re a theatre organization, we’re really open to any sort of event that encourages creativity and artistic expression.” Chaskes added, “One of our main goals for this year is to plan recurring events that foster community, so when Talia proposed this idea, we all thought it was a great fit.”
If the goal was to foster community that’s exactly what “The Moth” did. Zeiger, who later admitted her fear that no one would show up to “Moth night,” counted almost 30 students across all years and academic disciplines walk through the door, all excited to tell or listen to stories.
