Tattoos in Higher Ed: Stories and acceptance

About The Author

Alina Panek

Alina Panek ’20 is a communication major concentrating in narrative journalism from Chicago, Illinois. She serves as a News editor alongside Jax Preyer and assisted by Zach Correia, otherwise known as Bullsheet superstars. Outside of The Denisonian office, she serves as Vice President of La Fuerza Latina and Denison Venture Philanthropy and can often be found scribbling in her journal her next story idea or hammocking with her friends when the sun is out.