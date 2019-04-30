Women’s lacrosse win over Kenyon clinches #1-seed in NCAC Tournament
This past week the Denison Women’s Lacrosse team has been busy, both at home and off the hill.
On Wednesday, April 24 the team took a long road trip to York, PA, where they challenged the either-ranked York College Spartans at Kinsley Field. Unfortunately this game ended in a 17-3 loss for Denison. However, the Big Red didn’t go down without putting up a fight.
York kicked things off early in the first half, putting away two goals and initiating their lead. Denison was quick to follow, with their first goal being scored by Lindsey Karsh ‘21 with 23:25 left in the first half. However as the game carried on, so did York’s aggressive drive, resulting the Women’s Lacrosse team’s fourth loss of the season.
The team was quick to come back from the loss strong on Saturday, April 27, when they hosted and beat Kenyon 16-10. Not only was this game their ticket into the NCAC Championship, it was also their day to honor the team’s seniors.
The two teams were evenly matched in the first half, leading into the second tied 7-7. However Denison was quick to turn up the heat, pulling away fast and hard in the second half to claim the win.
Within 12 seconds, Denison’s Casey McTague ‘22 and Kiely Noonan ‘20 put up back-to-back free position goals. About one minute later, Maddy Heher ‘19 connected with Noonan again, marking her second goal of the game.
In the last ten minutes of the game, Denison held possession of the ball. The win was locked in by Charlotte Godfrey ‘21 and Liza Farnum ‘21, who scored the final two goals.
Liza Farnum ‘21 spoke about the win, saying, “It was a great way to play for and celebrate our seniors during their last regular season home game. Especially because we played against one of the more competitive teams in our conference,” she said.
Although the game ended on a high note, the beginning proved challenging for the Big Red. Senior Maddy Heher ‘19 spoke about the rocky start to the game, “Our game Saturday against Kenyon did not start out how we expected. Kenyon came out hot in the first half and we did not give them our game. At half time, when the game was tied, we came together as a team and figured out what we need to do,” she said.
“The adversity we overcame from the first to the second half on Saturday will be important as we move forward into tournament play. We must be prepared for Oberlin on Thursday and Kenyon or Wooster on Saturday to bring their best to us,” she said.
As the Women’s Lacrosse team gears up to take on Oberlin this Thursday, May 2, they hope to keep up the momentum that has propelled them through their powerful season thus far. Be sure to keep up with the team as finals fastly approach, as they prepare to finish out their 2019 season strong.