Wellness challenge encourages campus-wide physical activity

As the spring semester comes to a close and classes begin to pick up leading into finals, it can be difficult for students to find time to better themselves both mentally and physically. That is why members of the Department of Athletics here at Denison have organized a wellness challenge.

From April 21 – May 4, a two-week wellness challenge will be taking place on campus, with sign-ups taking place at Fresh Check Day on April 18. By just signing up, you’ll be entered into a drawing for an Amazon gift card, whereas both top individual and partner participants will win Amazon gift cards.

This challenge is intended to motivate students to care for themselves on a daily basis, in order to both better their mind and body within the stressful environment college can at times generate. Lynsey Whisner, Director of Club Sports, Intramurals and Student Wellness here at Denison spoke about the purpose of the challenge. “The point of the challenge is to get students to not only think about their mental and physical health, but to actively participate in doing something to help themselves,” she said.

“That is why this is a participation only challenge; all we really want is for students to do something good for themselves, especially during this time of year when stress levels are high. Taking even just 20 or 30 minutes a day for wellness helps. Physical activity can help increase focus and energy levels. We want that message to be clear to all students,” Whisner said.

This project is not one that was developed overnight, and instead has been worked on by Lynsey, Heather Borland and Beau Scott. Together, these individuals have been working all year to come up with ways that will attract all students to engage in physical activities offered to them on campus daily. This is because they know how beneficial physical activity is for students, both in a mental and physical sense.

Whisner spoke about the inspiration discussed by those who developed the challenge. “The inspiration is that Heather, Beau and I want students to know that in order to be successful in the classroom they need to take personal time for themselves and sometimes they forget to do that. The students here at Denison are highly motivated and very determined and we want to make sure that they remember self care, it can only help them in all other aspects of their life,” she said. With all the positive results that accompany physical activity, be sure to sign up for the two week wellness challenge. Not only will you better yourself, but you’ll also get a chance to win an Amazon gift card. Be sure to check out the schedule of workout classes offered at Mitchell, which all count towards boosting your participation in the challenge. If you have any questions pertaining to the challenge, email Lynsey Whisner at whisnerl@denison.edu. Have fun, and stay active!