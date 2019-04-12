Ninth inning thriller latest in baseball’s 11-game winning streak

The Big Red baseball team is experiencing their most historic season in the 129-year history of the program.

After an impressive doubleheader showing against Depauw on Wednesday, the Big Red took home two more wins after their doubleheader against Allegheny to improve to 21-2 on the year. They’re firing on all cylinders.

Denison cruised to an impressive 9-1 victory in game one against Allegheny on Saturday, April 6, in no small part due to Big Red pitcher, Danny Brackman ‘19. Brackman played a complete game, allowing only six hits and one earned run on 103 pitches. He also added seven strikeouts.

While game two proved to be more challenging, the Big Red stepped up in one of their first “do-or-die” situations of the season. Allegheny held a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the eighth, but the Big Red stayed the course and were able to string together a few hits in the bottom of the ninth inning to secure their 21st win of the season, 7-6.

The Big Red are experiencing unprecedented success this season, as their 21 wins is the second-most in all of Division III baseball and their .913 winning percentage ranks them fourth behind only Hope, Concordia Chicago and Christopher Newport. Denison is currently ranked #18 in the top 25 in Division III baseball and is hoping to continue their winning trend for the rest of the season. They sit atop the NCAC at a perfect 6-0.

First-year pitcher Daniel Spence says that the team is staying humble, yet hungry this point into the season. “Being #18 in the nation is great, but that doesn’t define us and that shouldn’t make us complacent with where we are. We want to keep getting better and climb higher. I think what is leading this team is hard to describe. We have an edge to us to lead the team and it isn’t always the same person doing that,” Spence said.

The team’s chemistry has been part of the reason for their continued success this season. Winning is what defines them, and winning is what they keep on doing, but as a group. Spence states that the relationships between the different classes have helped this dynamic.

“A lot of young guys were able to mold well with the group,” Spence said. And with that, able to truly become a part of the Denison Baseball family. It is this family dynamic that has allowed for the Big Red to find the chemistry needed to win, any way they can.

Spence also credits the depth of the team as part of the success the Big Red are having this year. “We have so much depth in the lineup and so many subs that can take anyone’s place at any time. That isn’t to mention our pitching has kept us in so many games this season and our bullpen has been incredibly solid,” Spence said.

The Big Red will look to continue with their winning ways this week and will have a chance to do so with a Wednesday-night matchup on April 11 at Marietta.