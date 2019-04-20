Men’s lacrosse earns Coach Caravana’s 300th career win

They just keep on winning.

The win over Whittier College meant a little bit more than the others for the thirteenth ranked men’s lacrosse team however, as longtime head coach Mike Caravana picked up his 300th career win.

Defenseman Jack Scalia ‘21 spoke to what the win meant for not only coach Caravana, but also for the players.

“The 300th win for Coach Caravana is so meaningful to this team. It is humbling to play program with such a storied history and a legendary coach at the helm. Win number 300 is a reminder to each one of us that the program is so much bigger than us and it is special feeling to contribute a small part in the storied history of our program. Also, it is vindication for all the hard work coach C has put in through the years to get to this point, ” Scalia said.

As for the game, The Big Red started a little bit slowly, trailing 2-1 with five minutes left in the quarter. The game remained close throughout the first half, and it was Peter Pittroff ‘20 who kept the Big Red in it. Of their five first half goals, he scored two and assisted on three.

The big run came in the third quarter for the Big Red, and it was a dominant display both offensively and defensively.

They scored five unanswered in the third quarter. Pittroff added another goal, giving him a hat trick. He also added his fourth assist of the contest.

Spencer Butler ‘19 and Michael Bomes ‘22 also added two goals in the quarter.

The Big Red defense also stood tall late in the game, allowing just one goal after the halftime break.

Scalia spoke to the defensive gameplan going into the game.

“Coach Wagner does an incredible job getting the defense prepared for every game. We wanted to come out against Whittier and dictate the game defensively and I think we did just that. We played our brand of lacrosse, while players like Richie Bartozzi, Sam Dyson, Chris Broderick, Mike Bomes, and Joey Rochte made plays when they needed to be made. Reeves Mckenney stood on his head in goal as usual. The final product put forth on the field against Whittier is a testament to the hours of meticulous preparation by the players and coaches day in and day out,” Scalia said.

The win was the team’s tenth, and brought their record to 10-2. They are also undefeated in NCAC play, with their rivalry game against Ohio Wesleyan awaiting them at the end of the month.

As for goals for the rest of the season, according to Scalia, the team isn’t looking too far ahead, despite having some lofty goals for the postseason.

“We are taking it one game at a time. Our next goal is to win the next game. Overall though, our goal is to win an NCAC championship and ultimately a National Championship come May,” Scalia said.

A lot of that will rest on the seniors and the strong leadership they have displayed all throughout the season.

“The seniors are everything to this team. They are the foundation of our program and they are exemplary leaders for the rest of the team, on and off the field.”

Up next for Big Red lacrosse is a road game against Wooster College on Wednesday, April 17.