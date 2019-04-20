Men and women’s tennis, golf continue strong seasons

Women’s Golf

This past Sunday, April 14, the Women’s Golf Team placed first at the Wooster Spring Invitational from Mohican Hills Golf Club, marking their second team championship of the 2018-19 season. The team finished with a total two-day score of 648 on the Par 72 course, finishing 15 strokes ahead of second place Otterbein University. A notebale performance was displayed by Emmy Timberlake ‘20, who led the team to victory with a two-over-par 74. The team will compete again in two weeks at the College of Wooster.

Men’s Golf:

The Men’s Golf Team won the Nye Intercollegiate hosted by College of Wooster this past Sunday, April 14th. Denison posted a 27-hole total score of 437, and at the end of final round led Thomas More by a total of 16 strokes. Marc Mitchell ‘22 put up a 1-under par 35, and Ben Sherman ‘22 posted an even-par 36 on front line nine.

The win was the team’s second of the season. They also topped six other schools at the Virtues Fall shootout in Nashport, Ohio to close out their fall season.

The Big Red will tee up against Ted Barclay Invitational on their own course from April 27-28.

Women’s Tennis

This past Saturday, April 13, the Women’s Tennis Team improved 3-0 in NCAC after winning 8-1 over No. 34 DePauw University at Denison Tennis Courts, moving Denison 11-8 overall this season. Lauren Hawley ‘19 and Emma Alsup ‘19, a nationally ranked doubles team, dominated the doubles courts by opening the match with a 8-5-top-flight win. The two seniors continued to overpower DePauw in the singles matches, with Hawley claiming 6-0 and 6-4 wins over DePauw’s Megan Galle. Alsup also shut down heer DePauw opponent Amanda Showalter with a 7-5, 6-0 win. The team plans on traveling to Lima, Ohio on Saturday, April 20th, where they’ll take on the University of Northwestern Ohio.

Men’s Tennis

The Men’s Tennis team beat DePauw University this past Saturday, April 12th in a 9-0 victory on the Denison Tennis Courts. The Big Red’s record now stands at 10-5 overall, and 4-0 in the NCAC West. Tim Cianciola ‘22 and Mitchell Thai ‘21 started the strong match with a 8-7 doubles win, with Kevin Brown ‘19 and Blake Burstein ‘19 continuing the winning streak with a 8-6 doubles defeat. Additionally, Brown and Burstein were recognized at the start of the match for their dedication to the men’s tennis program and accomplishments within it while at Denison. The team will wrap up the regular season on Sunday, April 21 when they take on Carnegie Mellon on the Denison Tennis Court.