Women’s lacrosse starts season with heartbreaking overtime loss

SOPHIE BOYLE — Denison Women’s Lacrosse lost their season-opening game against Brockport in overtime with a final score of 16-15.

After Brockport scored the first goal of the season within the first two minutes, Denison was quick to retaliate with five consecutive goals by Kiely Noonan ‘20, Casey McTague ‘22, Sydney Ludes ‘22, Lindsey Karsh ‘21 and Molly Fischer ‘21.

Brockport scored again in a free position shot, halfway through the first half. Throughout the first half, Denison managed to keep a steady lead on Brockport, ending the half with a score of 10-6.

Brockport again scored the first goal of the second half, but McTague quickly responded with another goal. Denison appeared in control until the ten minute mark, when, Brockport scored three consecutive goals, trimming the lead to 13-12.

But McTague scored her fifth goal of the game, giving the Big Red new life.

Brockport pulls ahead with three more consecutive goals, giving them their first lead since they led 1-0.

With less than a minute and half left on the clock, Denison managed to draw a foul, giving them a chance to get a free-position goal to tie the game at 15-15.

Karsh took the chance, and with a beautifully placed bounce-shot, managed to tie the game. Brockport tried to get one last goal in the last thirty seconds after winning the draw on a ground ball, but they are forced back by Denison defense.

Kiely Noonan faces off against Brockport’s Hannah Cullen in the draw during overtime. Whoever wins possession of this draw would have a huge advantage in the three-minute long period. Goodspeed is able to get possession of the ball after a foul is called.

The ball ended up with Karsh behind the goal cage. Karsh takes a shot, but it’s saved by Brockport goalie Julia Hoyser, who clears the ball out.

Brockport responded to Denison’s attempt when attacker Jade Williams gets the winning goal, ending the game.

Denison goalie Hannah Magarian had a total of 14 saves, while players McTague and Karsh led the scoreboard with five and three goals, respectively.

Goodspeed had control over the draw, with 11 total draw controls throughout the game.

Tune in to Denison’s next home game on Thursday, February 28 against Rhodes, at Piper Stadium at 4:30 p.m.