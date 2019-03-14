Men’s lacrosse takes home a strong win over DePauw University

Denison’s Men’s lacrosse team put on an impressive performance in their game against DePauw University.

This past Saturday, March 9, the team traveled to Reavis Stadium in Greencastle, IN where they claimed a strong win over the opposing team. After dominating the second half, eleventh ranked Denison topped the Tigers by a final score of 16-6.

After a late start to the game due to lightning in the area, Denison kicked things off by claiming an early lead that they would maintain throughout the entire game. With 3:41 remaining in the first half, Denison had the lead with a score of 4-3.

Brooks Davy ‘19 put on an impressive performance, scoring tying his season high of 5 goals throughout the game.

At 2:46 mark in the first half, Davy found Jake Waxter ‘19, who then scored his first goal of the game, boosting Denison’s lead to 5-3.

With only 2:03 remaining in the first half, Brooks Davy was able to score his third goal of the game off of an assist from Peter Pittroff ‘22. Owen Armstrong ‘19 was also able to score before the end of the first half, wrapping up with DU leading 7-3.

At the start of the second half, Denison didn’t come back out strong. With 9:47 remaining in the third quarter, Peter Pittroff ‘22 assisted back-to-back goals by Brooks Davy ‘19 and Jake Waxter ‘19, giving Big Red a lead of 9-3. With 15 seconds left to play, a final goal by Doug Godine ‘22 secured the 10 point lead win for Denison, their third win of the season and first in conference play.

The team felt good about their win over DePauw this past weekend, but is aware of where they want to improve in order to keep the wins coming. Aidan O’Neill ‘21 talked about what he specifically hopes to see the team improve on.

“We settled in to our offense well later into the game, but struggled early. Coming out slow has been a recurring theme throughout the early parts of the season and is definitely something we’re talking about and looking to correct,” he said.

Additionally, Graham Braden ‘21 spoke about what he felt the team did well throughout the game.

“I think we were the better team everywhere on the field. Because of the rain we were slow to get into a rhythm and we let them get a few easy goals on us. By the second quarter we were winning every faceoff, playing the offense we wanted to play instead of letting DePauw dictate what we were going to do. Our defense was very good. The weather definitely made it harder to play,” he said.

With a strong win behind them, the Big Red Men’s lacrosse team has a little under a week to prepare for their home game against #10-ranked Dickinson next Friday, March 15 at 1:45 p.m.

Be sure to stop by Deeds Field and support the team before leaving for spring break!