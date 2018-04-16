Provost’s near complete game keeps baseball winning streak alive

They’re firing on all cylinders.

After gutting out an impressive 13-7 home victory this past Thursday in a slugfest against #25 Baldwin Wallace, the Big Red didn’t skip a beat in their Sunday double-header on the road against Allegheny.

After winning twice in convincing fashion, 5-3 and 7-0, the Big Red find themselves winners of three straight contests, and seven out of their last eight. But perhaps the most impressive part of this streak is the fact that the team has found a way to win games in different ways.

Right fielder, Tanner Johnson ‘18 has certainly done his part to contribute to the team’s recent success, especially in terms of offense. Johnson ‘18 actually led the way in Thursday’s win over #25 Baldwin Wallace, going 3-4 with two doubles and five runs batted in. And he hardly slowed down on Sunday, going a combined 3-7 with a walk in the two wins for the Big Red.

Johnson ‘18 is a player that his coaches and teammates can always count on to reach base, and he speaks about the collective outlook of the team in the midst of their current stretch of wins.

“There are always hopes and ambitions to win a conference championship. This year has definitely had a different feel in regards to team chemistry and all of us are really pulling for one another. I’m excited to see us put together a good second half of our season.”

Currently sitting at 14-6 (3-1 NCAC), the Big Red have every reason to eye those lofty goals Johnson ‘18 alluded to as the team enters the final stretch of the season. Certainly, they have plenty of work ahead of them before they can fulfill those goals, but make no mistake. This year’s squad is geared to make some serious noise in the postseason.

And while the Big Red offense has come to life in recent games, it has been their stellar pitching that has been particularly eye-opening. Starting pitcher, Perley Provost ‘18 recently became the latest member of the Big Red to come through with another dominating performance from the mound in the team’s 7-0 shutout victory over Allegheny on Sunday. Provost ‘18 pitched all the way into the 9th inning before being relieved by Andrew Bruss ‘18 for the game’s final two outs. Provost ‘18 surrendered just six hits and only one walk while striking out ten. The victory improved him to 4-0 on the season, however, another star in the pitching rotation has emerged for the Big Red in addition to Provost ‘18.

His name is Taylor Perrett ‘21. In seven starts so far this season, Perrett ‘21 has already established himself as one of the team’s top starting pitchers with a 4-1 record and a 4.11 earned run average. Most recently, Perrett ‘21 led the team to victory over #25 Baldwin Wallace with a solid six-inning outing on his way to earning himself his 4th victory on the year.

Perrett ‘21 sheds light on some of the biggest keys to success for him thus far in his first season of college baseball.

“Confidence is key. Being confident even though your being thrown into situations you’ve never experienced before can be challenging at times, but having confidence and trust in the hard work that made those opportunities possible is key to early success.”

While it has been a terrific start to the season for Perrett ‘21 and his teammates, the team is far from satisfied with where they currently stand. This squad is hungry for success and it shows whenever they take the field.

They will be in action at home this afternoon in a double-header against DePauw with games at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.