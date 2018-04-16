STAFF EDITORIAL — For this week, we decided to try to be more personal so readers can get to know the staff a little better. We asked the staff “what inspires you?” We had some unique and interesting responses:

Nathaniel: Deciding what inspires me is an extremely complex question. It’s hard to try to pinpoint it to one specific thing. However, I’d probably say that my grandfather inspires me. I try my best to live up to his name and what he accomplished in life.

Casey: I am inspired most by my family, especially my mom. Growing up in a single-parent household, my mom has always been someone I’ve looked up to and been inspired by, specifically because of her passion for education and others. My siblings constantly inspire me to be my best self and aim high. I guess that shows that I’m inspired by passionate, headstrong people in my life.

Sanaya: My biggest inspiration is people who work hard. I’ve noticed that college is a struggle that can be stressful and overwhelming at times. In spite of this, I’ve seen many of my peers stay committed to all their challenging responsibilities. Be it academics or extracurriculars, dedication and hard work in every arena always inspires me to better myself as a person.

Max: I’m inspired by everyone around me. Each person always has something unique to offer, and it is so important for me to be able to take something positive from the people in my day-to-day life. Nathaniel Beach is my true inspiration, however.

Brooke: Honestly, what inspires me changes from day to day. Sometimes it’s the fact that there’s only a few weeks of classes left, and that pushes me to work my hardest. Other times it’s my parents, who I miss everyday. Then sometimes it’s simply the fact that Curtis is serving sweet potatoes at dinner.

Joey: I am inspired by the amazing people that I see around me every day. My friends and family never cease to amaze me, and they always make me want to be the best person I can be.

Sophia: My Mom and Aunt! Both women inspire me in different ways. My mom works harder than anyone I know and won’t stop until the job gets done. My aunt inspires me with her unending kindness and empathy. These two embody feminist values and that’s really important to me.

Noor: I am inspired by the simple things. There is nothing like the blossom of a flower or the setting of a sun. The warm embrace of a mother’s love to the effort people put into their craft. These things animate my passions and I feel as though anything is possible. As humans, we get our best ideas from nature, thus the power that nature has in motivating and cultivation unique creations inspires me.