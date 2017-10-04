Women’s volleyball lick their wounds from Polar Bear beatdown

HELEN HINTON

STAFF WRITER

Exhaustion showed on the faces of the Big Red, but signs of quitting were nowhere to be seen. Serve after serve, Denison matched the Ohio Northern Polar Bears’ intensity. The Big Red weren’t going down without a fight.

The volleyball team returned to Livingston Gymnasium to face the #22 Ohio Northern Tuesday, Sept. 26. Unfortunately, Denison was defeated by the Polar Bears 3-0 in their sets.

The team suffered a big setback after losing starting right side Bella Pivec ’19 to a concussion in last weeks’ game. However, Denison was able to ll this loss and give Ohio Northern a run for their money, especially in the third set where the Big Red really came together as a team. Captain Julia Miller ‘19 said, “felt that the team played their best in the third set where we were playing relaxed and con dent.”

In this rst set, the Polar Bears scored rst, but Denison quickly answered with a kill by Alex Tubbs ’20 assisted by Miller. This back and forth continued until the Polar Bears began to take control of the match scoring three unanswered points bringing the score to 14-8 Ohio Northern. This series was then ended by another kill from Alex Tubbs ’20 and another assist from Miller. However, with the momentum on their side, Ohio Northern was able to successfully control the rest of the set, winning the rst match 25-16.

In the second set, Ohio Northern was again able to take control early in the set. However, Denison did remain stronger in this set, not allowing Ohio Northern to get a signi cant lead for the first half of the match. With the score 21-16 Ohio Northern, Denison scored two quick points bringing them within three points of the Polar Bears. Unfortunately, Ohio