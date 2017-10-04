More Downs than Ups at D.U. Lead

OMARI GARRETT ’21

SPECIAL TO THE DENISONIAN

Prior to boarding the bus for D.U. Lead, some students elected not to go on the trip and stayed on campus and faced the $100 fee that would be levied from not attend- ing, the very thing that bound many others to their seats on the bus to Ashley, OH. There in Ashley, the participants of D.U. Lead met the peppiest of peppy people, our group leaders. The first night we were immersed in the work of ice-breakers and introductions. The space, a nearly 200-acre recreational facility, was well selected for team building.

The next day consisted of groups fervorously discussing how they could t ten people on a small plank; groups finding their way through an unmapped maze; and, of course, the archetype of team building: the trust fall.

The third day was spent taking photos and reviewing the mantras we spent hours constructing in which we use our values to explain why we join the clubs we join.

While D.U. Lead was not as awful, I made great friends, spent more time with people I had recently met, had conversations with student leaders on campus about leadership at Denison, and generally enjoyed myself; this was not the program’s purpose.

D.U. Lead was led by great students who have been willing, over the years, to commit time and effort to programs on campus, and a few who are outliers in that regard, having done less than typical of their leadership cohort. These individuals were paired together to lead a group of students.