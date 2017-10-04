Ethical journalism in the midst of debates

When Savannah, Kaitlyn and I received an embarrassingly unprofessional email from a woman claiming to be from Fox News asking for a writer’s contact information a few weeks ago, we thought little of it. It seemed innocuous at best; there was no mention of why the information was requested or what it would be used for. The three of us made an informed decision that the email was likely phishing and that the privacy of our writers should remain paramount.

But Fox didn’t stop with us. No, they went directly to the writer by whatever means necessary. The Denison student was featured on Tucker Carlson Tonight in a lively six minutes of misconstrued, unstructured, unprofessional “debate.” I presume the original article fell across the lap of a newsroom intern plagued with spending eight hours a day hunting across the web for the tags “race,” “white supremacy” and “free speech.”

A college freshman must be an easy target for Mr. Carlson. The formula seems simple: get a young, excited, passionate individual with a vastly different opinion to your own, put them in a studio and spend a few minutes setting the scene before unleashing into a vile attack on their value system and personal philosophy.

Here is my question: the formula is excellent for ratings, but is it really journalism?

Tucker Carlson Tonight is one of the nation’s most watched cable news programs, and Mr. Carlson himself is an experienced journalist. He has reported for several national news networks, has a long career as a print journalist and even started a political news website with former Vice President Dick Cheney. He knows what he is doing. He must have been trained in ethical philosophy and proper journalistic practices both in the eld and at his own liberal arts alma mater. And yet, Carlson chose a path that led to the lowest common denominator.