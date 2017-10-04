Hurricane Maria: how can Denison help?

As the discussion progressed, they shifted to address individual accountability. Although students have varying levels of involvement and connections to these hurricanes, every single one is capable of making a difference. Schwartz reminded the group that “any dollar, can of food or blanket raised or sent to hurricane victims contributes to the total.” Perhaps we can make a difference all the way from Ohio after all.

The consensus agreement reached at the discussion was, although Civic Action Circles will be crucial starting points for conversation on campus, it is going to take more to make any sort of substantial impact on campus. It is up to the student body at Denison to break away from the social norm of shying away from things that are too difficult or uncomfortable to talk about. Schwartz gave the following advice while considering his own time at Denison:

“I think to really make a contribution as liberal arts students, we need to take up these questions not only in the [Civic Action Circles], but also in the classroom. In my day at [Denison], we were mostly pretending on campus that the Vietnam war didn’t exist (as we now do with the Middle East wars). The students began to ask teachers to address issues about the war in [classes]: History, Economics, Psychology, Sociology, Literature and more. While sometimes contentious, I think it improved lives and increased education building capacity.”

Whether it comes through word of mouth, social media or group messaging, students are well-equipped with the tools to spread information. So what’s stopping us, then?

We can make a difference, and there is nothing standing in our way stopping us from doing just that. If we embrace these uncomfortable things and talk about them, we really can make a difference.