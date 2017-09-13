Worries from an older sister

He makes fun of my crooked parking job.

He claims the entire length of the couch with his long legs.

He doesn’t answer my text messages unless it’s to point out some new development on the Avengers movies.

Basically, he makes me roll my eyes on a daily basis.

Younger siblings can be a pain, as many of us know, but we are still always looking out for them.

My younger brother, who is a first-year student at Macalester College in Minnesota (a school much like Denison, but flat and northern), just moved into his dorm last week, and even though I know he’ll be fine, I can’t help but feel a little protective.

When we were in high school, if I thought someone was picking on him, I could always make sure he knew that I had his back because I saw him every day, but now, when he’s hundreds of miles away, I get a little worried.

Maybe you are the younger sibling in your family, and so perhaps you think I’m being overbearing or worrying for nothing.

He’s eighteen years old and not my responsibility, so I understand where you might be coming from.

But I see the way people on college campuses can treat each other sometimes – whether it’s simple slights and bad attitudes or something more overt like vandalism and bias incidents – and so I know that things won’t always be rosy for him the way I’d hope.