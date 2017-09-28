Why I counter-protested in Charlottesville

Their nazi salutes were close enough to hit me in my face. “Heil Trump!” they spat. White men, and some women, carried assault ri es and shields down Market Street. I was locked arm and arm with the counterprotesters. We chanted “No Nazis! No KKK! No fascist USA!” My legs shook as I screamed as loud as I could.

When white supremacists released smoke bombs, pepper spray or water bottles with purplish chemicals, a woman next to me put her homemade poster over my head. I glimpsed up the street. Hundreds of them trailed behind. We were outnumbered.

24 hours before, I was not planning on being there. I was living in Charlottesville for a summer internship. Weeks before, I read about the possibility of white supremacist groups coming to the town I was living in. Then, they were granted permits to protest on Aug. 12. Then, they promised to march open-armed.

“Stay away from them,” my mom told me.

12 hours before, I was sitting in my friend’s apartment and checked my twitter feed. I hit “play” on the first video that popped up. Footage of white men in khakis and white polos, yelling, “You will not replace us!” with Tikki torches in their hands rioting in front of the Thomas Jefferson monument polluted my screen.