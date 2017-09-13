Leveraging our privilege: Being a devil’s advocate undermines POC issues

White nationalism’s ethos is born out of acknowledging racism’s existence, and what’s even more contested, its crippling effects, as nothing more than a liberal bias.

Many passively enable white nationalism via their devil’s advocacy.

It is good and well to be critical of the information we consume and make our best attempts to test its truth.

Often the devil’s advocate is someone who tests the validity of a certain truth.

However, this has been co-opted by white nationalism as a method of deceit and delegitimization of equity for black and brown people, the denial of racism and the claim to white superiority.

Being a devil’s advocate is seen as innocuous and substantiated on the perversion of critical analysis.

What follows from this is not speakers coming to campuses to challenge progressive ideology, but rallies empowering and emboldening of white nationalism.

What happens in this context is that such incendiary rhetoric is worshipped and consumed by white aspirational, white adjacent and white nationals, though to varying intensities, uncritically, and heralded as that which questions and responds to the claims of the other side.