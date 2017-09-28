Hey, Let’s talk all about Aug-O

When other university orientations include playing with puppies, such as Butler ’s in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Denison’s doesn’t–I think we have a problem.

Many members from the class of 2021 seemed to agree Aug-O was so bad, that we ended up actually bond- ing over how terrible it was.

I’m not sure if that was the intention, but if so, it worked.

Many raised the concern of not having enough time to get to know the people in our group, let alone to realize that they were the people on our floor.

I’m not sure we even had time to learn everyone’s name.

I have come up with a few ways to address these concerns for future Aug-Os.

For example, a better way to kill the time between painfully long and often tedious orientation lectures from different offices would be learn- ing about the people in our groups, not playing a game of Ninja to fill the awkward fifteen-minute void.

The next-biggest issue: content.

Maybe teach us something useful, like the dining hall hours or how to print from our laptops?

I still don’t know what the hell they mean by “declining” in Slayter, but thank God I know the leading cause of dorm-fires!

What is the difference between ‘Flex’ and ‘Denison’ dollars, anyway? I think a more creative approach to bringing incoming first-year students together is necessary to make Aug-O a more positive experience.