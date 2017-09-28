Hey, Let’s talk all about Aug-O

SOPHIA BELLONE ‘21
SPECIAL TO THE DENISONIAN
When other university orientations include playing with puppies, such as Butler ’s in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Denison’s doesn’t–I think we have a problem.
Many members from the class of 2021 seemed to agree Aug-O was so bad, that we ended up actually bond- ing over how terrible it was.
I’m not sure if that was the intention, but if so, it worked.
Many raised the concern of not having enough time to get to know the people in our group, let alone to realize that they were the people on our floor.
I’m not sure we even had time to learn everyone’s name.
I have come up with a few ways to address these concerns for future Aug-Os.
For example, a better way to kill the time between painfully long and often tedious orientation lectures from different offices would be learn- ing about the people in our groups, not playing a game of Ninja to fill the awkward fifteen-minute void.
The next-biggest issue: content.
Maybe teach us something useful, like the dining hall hours or how to print from our laptops?
I still don’t know what the hell they mean by “declining” in Slayter, but thank God I know the leading cause of dorm-fires!
What is the difference between ‘Flex’ and ‘Denison’ dollars, anyway? I think a more creative approach to bringing incoming first-year students together is necessary to make Aug-O a more positive experience.
I think everyone is over the cringey ice-breakers and forced, awkward communication.
People form more genuine connections on their own and enjoy themselves while doing so.
There was enough downtime to not feel overwhelmed, the downtime just needed to be utilized in a more constructive way.
I say the first-year office should find things that most first-year students can bond over and have them partake in it.
One idea I have is to divide students up based on what they might get involved with on campus or what they see themselves doing over the weekend.
Maybe a simulation of a day in the life as a Denisonian could be a hands- on approach to teaching time-man- agement skills, as opposed to using poker chips as a metaphor for hours spent taking part in homework and extracurriculars, as was done this year through the CLIC offices presen- tation to first-year students. Many of my friend found this session particu- larly confusing.
Making the transition to college does not have to be stressful.
You must ease into it at your own pace and acknowledge the vulnerability of everyone around you.
If anything about Aug-O is actually changed, include more food.
No one will disagree with free food. Also, Whit’s.
Everyone loves Whit’s.
I’m not saying a Whit’s sponsorship
is necessary to make this hypothetical, awesome Aug-O 2.0 complete, but a more insightful and innovative approach would be helpful.
Sophia Bellone is undecided from Chicago, Illinois.