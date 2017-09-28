CWGA welcomes I Love Female Orgasm for sixth year

SAMANTHA POLLOCK
SPECIAL TO THE DENISONIAN
Spoiler alert: the female orgasm exists.
Believe it or not, men aren’t the only ones who can achieve the “big O.”
On Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. in the Slayter Auditorium, the Center for Women and Gender Action hosted the sixth annual I Love Female Orgasm. Sex educators Marshall Miller and Rachel Dart were greeted by an auditorium packed with students, all eager to learn all about the mysterious female orgasm.
The pair brought humorous sex puns, important sex information and pictures of vegetables that resembled male and female genitalia.
It’s safe to say that the event didn’t disappoint.
To kick off the event, students were shown the famous faking an orgasm scene from When Harry Met Sally.
The comedic aspects of this clip helped to loosen up the audience’s hesitations of talking about sex, which made it easier to have an honest, non-awkward conversation about women’s sexuality and their ability to have an orgasm.
Halfway through the program, the presenters divided up the audience into smaller groups to stimulate more candid conversations about sex.
The audience was grouped together by gender, but to ensure that every student was included, they also offered a third group option with no particular gender designation.
No one chose to participate in this group, but the inclusive gesture did not go unnoticed.
“This program keeps evolving to include all of us,” said Jasmin
Ruvalcaba ’18, a program assistant for CWGA. “It’s not exclusive, and that’s why I love it.”
Once in these smaller groups, the sex experts led discussions about the female orgasm through gendered perspectives to educate all genders about how to think about female sexuality.
The all-women group talked about how women are taught to navigate their sexualities, as well as different aspects of sex that could make it more
possible for them to have an orgasm. In the all-boy group, they discussed what they were taught about female sexuality and the type of behavior that would help a female partner to have an orgasm.
Using students’ preconceived notions about sex as talking points, the presenters took the time to address different subjects to educate students about sex, while also empowering them to take charge of their sexualities.
Reflecting on the impact this program has on the students who attend, Makynzie Horvath ’18, a program assistant for the CWGA said, “It’s always nice to see newcomers come in and learn about female empowerment and about sexuality.”
Overall, this year’s I Love Female Orgasm event was a success.
Not only did it make talking about sex fun, it also increased students’ sexual awareness and opened the door to a more honest discussion that will help students make smart decisions when it comes to sex.
This is probably why the I Love Female Orgasm keeps coming back to Denison’s campus year after year.
Or maybe it’s because, as Miller said, “Denison loves female orgasms.”