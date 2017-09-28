CWGA welcomes I Love Female Orgasm for sixth year

SAMANTHA POLLOCK SPECIAL TO THE DENISONIAN

Spoiler alert: the female orgasm exists.

Believe it or not, men aren’t the only ones who can achieve the “big O.”

On Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. in the Slayter Auditorium, the Center for Women and Gender Action hosted the sixth annual I Love Female Orgasm. Sex educators Marshall Miller and Rachel Dart were greeted by an auditorium packed with students, all eager to learn all about the mysterious female orgasm.

The pair brought humorous sex puns, important sex information and pictures of vegetables that resembled male and female genitalia.

It’s safe to say that the event didn’t disappoint.

To kick off the event, students were shown the famous faking an orgasm scene from When Harry Met Sally.

The comedic aspects of this clip helped to loosen up the audience’s hesitations of talking about sex, which made it easier to have an honest, non-awkward conversation about women’s sexuality and their ability to have an orgasm.

Halfway through the program, the presenters divided up the audience into smaller groups to stimulate more candid conversations about sex.