Three professors receive tenure

TANZEN ANGERT & MARISA HOMBOSKY Features Editor & Sports Editor

Dr. Sangeet Kumar, along with two of his fellow colleagues, Dr. Alina Haliluc and Dr. Laura Russell, joined the communication department’s tenure club.

To celebrate their accomplishments, the department held an Open House in Hig- ley Hall on Jan. 24 with fruit, cake and refreshments for all to join.

Before the cake was cut, several of the other professors in the department began with kind words about the three and noted their contributions to bettering the department.

Dr. Suzanne Condray, who has been with the communication department since 1980, gave a touching and sincere speech about how thankful she is that department will be in good hands for years to come.